Fresh off releasing “Good Morning Gorgeous“, Mary J. Blige drops her second single, “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled. In the empowering anthem, MJB vibes to the good life, while Khaled adds his motivational chants. Here is the official video, which finds the two on a rooftop in Miami and at an outdoor party at a lavish mansion with friends. Featuring cameos by Diddy, N.O.R.E., Trina, Angie Martinez, and more.

Watch the “Amazing” video below.