Termanology drops off his new album, Shut Up & Rap. Featuring 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Inspectah Deck, Chris Rivers, Willie The Kid, Ea$y Money, Lumidee, Wais P, Skyzoo, Torae, Reks, Lil Fame and more.

You can stream Shut Up & Rap in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.