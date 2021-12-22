Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 496) “Stepping Into My Truth”

The end of the year has arrived snd so have the annual wrap-up lists from the media. First, Joe and the guys analyze B.dot’s list and share their thoughts on the motive behind the lists (27:55). Next, the guys congratulate Lil Durk (39:30), discuss Big Sean’s interview on Drink Champs (55:45), the passing of Drakeo The Ruler (1:25:20), and a recap of the boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley (1:49:45). Lastly, Joe and the guys observe the massive music catalogs that have been sold in recent years (1:59:40) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Episode 496 Sleeper Picks Joe | Jvck James – “No Drama” Ice | Plies – “Letter to The Industry” Parks | Nick Grant – “Holy Ghost” Ish | Brian McKnight – “My Kinda Girl” (Ft. Justin Timberlake)