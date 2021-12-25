Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 497) “You Said What?”

Joe displays another masterful breakdown of JAY-Z’s recent stance on Verzuz, starting with his assumption that JAY-Z addresses Future (10:55), Lil Wayne being the primary contender (19:45), and other artists that could potentially stand across from Hov in a Verzuz (39:50). Next, Joe discusses Fetty Wap’s decision to remove Drake from his album (56:05), the lack of Christmas spirit (1:15:25), the top rappers of 2021 list (1:27:00); and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Episode 497 Sleeper Picks Joe | Brenda Russell – “Piano In The Dark” Ice | Chris Brown – “This Christmas” Parks | Nas – “Shoot ‘Em Up” Ish | Dounia – “GLOOM”