Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 498) “Finish Your Breakfast”

Joe and the guys finished off the year strong. They are wrapping up the final podcast of the year by recapping their holiday (18:20) and giving Nas his flowers for a fantastic 2021 (23:55). Joe also shares his thoughts on ‘Album of the Year,’ and the guys provide their lists (45:20), Kanye West purchases a house across from Kim Kardashian (1:02:00), the guys recap their year of podding (1:23:45) and much more on the final pod of 2021! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Ep. 498 Sleeper Picks Joe | Ne-Yo – “Stay Down” (Ft. Yung Bleu) Ice | Yung Bleu – “No, I’m Not Ok” Parks | Nas – “The Truth” Ish | “The Best Man Be” (Ft. Ginuwine, R.L., Tyrese & Case)