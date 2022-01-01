Music Video: Vado Ft. Lloyd Banks & Dave East – Respect The Jux

Vado calls on Lloyd Banks and Dave East for his new single, “Respect The Jux”. Produced by 6 Figure Digga. Vado, Lloyd Banks, and Dave East hops on the soulful loop to speak on street cred and longevity in the rap game.Vado says about the record:

“Respect the Jux’ is taken from my forthcoming project, Long Run 2, but it will also be the title track from a movie which I will appear in next year. This is the soundtrack of the gritty NYC streets, so it’s only right I went and got two of the grittiest lyricists to join me in Lloyd Banks and Dave East; AKA Bank Matthews and Dave Hyatt. The track is produced by my fellow Harlemite ‘6 Figure Digga.”

You can stream “Respect The Jux” below.

***Updated with the official video.***







