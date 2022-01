Uncle Murda keeps his yearly “Rap Up” series going with his 2021 version. Produced by Great John. Murda gives his amusing take on 2021’s highlights. In the 14 minute track he talks about Verzuz, Kanye vs. Drake, the return of Bobby Shmurda, and pays homage to DMX, Young Dolph, and more.

Listen to the “Rap Up 2021” below.