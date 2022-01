20 years in om his annual “Rap Up” series, Skillz officially bows out gracefully with his final one. He hops on JAY-Z’s “Encore” to talk about 2021’s noteworthy moments from politics, hip hop culture, and everything else in between. The visual features clips from the mentioned headlines, Skillz’ career, and at the end commentary of the history of his Rap Up series.

Check out the “2021 Rap Up” below