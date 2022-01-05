Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 499) “Who Stole the Show?”

In this episode, Joe and the crew discuss their New Year’s plans and jump right into 2022’s headlines! First, Antonio Brown’s bizarre exit from football (28:35) and Tristian Thompson’s latest affairs (43:40) kick things off. Next, Joe advises Kanye West to stay away from Justin LaBoy (1:00:40), Ice explains his experience with the Oculus VR headsets (1:43:00), an in-depth discussion about the Metaverse; Joe’s issues with Uncle Murda’s annual Wrap Up song (2:24:45) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Episode 499 Sleeper Picks Joe | DIXSON – “DARLING” Ice | Devvon Terrell – “Homewrecker” Parks | Elcamino – “My Baby” (Ft. Boldy James) Ish | Perri Jones – “Free”