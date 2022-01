Koache will return with his new project Built 4 Music on January 25th. He links up with The Game and Demrick for the first single, “Push”. Produced by Nottz. Koache says about the record:

“Nottz played me this beat and the second I hear it I knew it was fire. Demrick and I had been talking about working on a west coast banger and I thought this track was perfect. I sent it to Game and he jumped on it as well. ‘Push’ is a banger!”

You can stream “Push” below.