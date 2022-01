2 Chainz links up with 42 Dugg to talk a “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” with their new video. Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat. The two rappers stunt inside a plush estate full of money with their ski-masked group of baddies. Off of the 2 Chainz’ upcoming album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, which drops January 14th.

Watch the “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” video below.