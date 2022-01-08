Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 500) “Who’s Protecting Black Women?”

On this episode, the guys discuss the Weeknd’s new album (21:20) and dissect his lyrics. Ice also mentions Mary J. Blige’s comments on dating a broke guy (46:40), Gunna’s new album (1:02:30), Jason Derulo’s latest scuffle (1:14:35), Joe addresses podcasts on their behavior towards black women (1:37:30), Kanye’s dating life after Kim Kardashian (2:11:45) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe – Dixson – RIDER (feat. Inayah) Ice – 2 Chainz – Million Dollars Worth of Game Ish – Jon Schuyler – Afraid (feat. Ray Will) Parks – Planet Asia – Pocket Change (feat. Rome Streetz)