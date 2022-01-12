Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 501) “When You Yell They Think You Rebel”

Joe and the guys begin by revisiting Kool Moe Dee’s Hip Hop report card (13:20), and TDE’s Reason believes Fabolous is a better rapper than Andre 3000 (20:10). Next, the guys dive into alleged rumors of Drake’s use of hot sauce (28:30), R&B singer Jahiem calls out Usher in a Verzuz (49:05), and Antonio Brown’s saga continues as he calls out Tom Brady in his latest interview (1:13:55). Lastly, Joe shares how he and Chris Rock ironically like the same images on Instagram and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Episode 501 Sleeper Picks Joe | Emanuel – “Worldwide” Ice | Chill Moody – “Purpose” (Ft. Heavens Gold) Parks | REASON – “Left Hand” (Ft. Isaiah Rashad & Zacari) Ish | Apex Hippy – “Domino Trees”