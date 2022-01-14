Album Stream: Cordae – From a Bird’s Eye View

Cordae delivers his sophomore album From A Bird’s Eye View. Featuring 12 new records and guest appearances by Eminem,
Nas, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Wayne (“Sinister“), Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Lil Durk, H.E.R, and the legendary Stevie Wonder. Also featuring production by Raphael Saadiq, Terrace Martin, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, Jake One, Dem Jointz, and more. Cordae had this to say about the project:
“Each individual song has a significant place in my heart as they were all inspired by real life events, emotions, and experiences,. With that being said, I ask y’all to please listen to songs 1-12 from top to bottom with no pauses, skips, or interruptions. As this is the way it was intended to be listened to, especially the first time around. As a complete body of work.”
You can stream From A Bird’s Eye View in its entirety below.