Album Stream: Cordae – From a Bird’s Eye View

Cordae delivers his sophomore album From A Bird’s Eye View. Featuring 12 new records and guest appearances by Eminem, Nas , Freddie Gibbs, Lil Wayne (“Sinister“), Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Lil Durk, H.E.R, and the legendary Stevie Wonder. Also featuring production by Raphael Saadiq, Terrace Martin, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, Jake One, Dem Jointz, and more. Cordae had this to say about the project:

“Each individual song has a significant place in my heart as they were all inspired by real life events, emotions, and experiences,. With that being said, I ask y’all to please listen to songs 1-12 from top to bottom with no pauses, skips, or interruptions. As this is the way it was intended to be listened to, especially the first time around. As a complete body of work.”

You can stream From A Bird’s Eye View in its entirety below.



