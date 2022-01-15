Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 502) “I Know I’m Getting Old”

Joe relies on video village to define the term “keeping it P” due to the phenomenon it has become (11:35) and why he doesn’t understand new slang. The crew also discusses Chris Brown, Cordae, and Jim Jones (16:00). Next, the guys speculate if Kanye leaked a song admitting his wish to beat up Pete Davidson (42:30), Steve Harvey’s legacy in television (1:03:30), rappers being removed from planes (1:22:10), and Joe’s anticipation for 20/20’s investigation of Gabby Petito (1:35:20) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Tempest – “Lemon Pepper Wet” & “Lemon Pepper Dry” Ice | Taliwhoah – “Do What You Want Pt. 2” Parks | DJ Muggs & Rigz – “Fool’s Gold” Alex aka “Screenman” | Murda Beatz – “One Shot” (Ft. Blxst & Wale)