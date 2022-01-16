Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 32) “Thomas The Train”

Rory & Mal start off describing their wild night out with Jay Electronica, including a nasty table spread and accompanying hookah bill (00:03:48). Mal lets the fans know he heard the feedback about his Carter 3 take, and Rory questions Lyfe Jennings and Fantasia’s mindset when singing ‘Hypothetically’ (00:22:26). This leads into a conversation regarding stepfathering on accident, and Karl The Cameraman gives his input on a tough situation. Rory enlightens us on an awkward conversation he had with his accountant about his “personal” spending (00:33:00), which leads into a porn, train, and orgy’s in Detroit topic. They discuss the coolest rappers who can box (00:57:29), and reminisce on how Drake and Meek’s rap battle set had the culture talking. The guys do “classic” movie reviews (01:11:50). TRIGGER WARNING: Mal says ‘Belly’ is a trash movie + more!