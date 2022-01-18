New Music: AZ & 2 Chainz – Motorola Era

AZ is now planning to expand Doe Or Die II with a deluxe edition that includes four new tracks. Set to drop January 28th. One of those tracks, “Motorola Era” featuring 2 Chainz. Produced by Statik Selektah. AZ had this to say:

“Doe Or Die II had been in the making for five to six years before its release, not in the creative sense, but in my head, envisioning how I would execute it, and who would be involved. Would the fans still appreciate it? But once I started the creative process during the pandemic, I knew this was what fans had been waiting on. Record by record the songs got better and better. When release day arrived and the feedback matched the hype, I knew it was special and I had delivered the promised masterpiece”

You can stream “Motorola Era” below.