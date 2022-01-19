Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 503) “Throw The Frank”

Joe and the guys kick things off by recapping the NFL’s Wild Card weekend games and share their predictions for the upcoming games (14:30). Next, the crew also observe the changes that HBO has made compared to Netflix (35:00), Kanye West hanging out with Game (46:00), Joe’s encounters with strange women (1:47:20), Microsoft purchasing Activison gaming (1:59:00), and Mike Tyson denying rumors of fighting Jake Paul (2:09:45) Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Yebba – “Stand” Ice | Jus Smith – “Napalm” (Ft. Hill & U God) Parks | V Don – “Dark Knight” (Ft. Adonis) Ish | Moosie Wins – “Pillow”