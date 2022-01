Key Glock breaks silence and salutes Young Dolph for the latest offering off Paper Route Empire’s upcoming compilation, Long Live Dolph. This one is titled “Proud”. In the heartfelt visual, Key Glock pays homage to Dolph from the mural at Memphis’ Makeda’s Butter Cookies shop, where Dolph was murdered. Long Live Dolph drops January 21st.

Watch the “Proud” video below.