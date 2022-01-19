Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Ep. 33) “Task Rabbits”

Hope you guys enjoyed the three day weekend! Rory starts the pod off with a necessary apology to his Black co-workers, and they cover their weekends. The guys apologize for last week’s mishap with the re-upload (11:58) and ask the listeners if they did their homework and figured out the Belly Movie Mystery… which somehow leads to Mal letting us in on his body hair preferences (13:39).

They cover the new Kanye x The Game track ‘Eazy’, and discuss Kanye being more on the scene after his breakup (19:57), as well as his incident with paparazzi (29:50), and how they appreciate seeing him more. They then get into all of the new music that was released over the weekend, including Cordae, Ant Clemons & J.I.D., and of course give their opinions (37:08). They also speak on re releasing mixtapes on DSP’s after Lil Wayne’s release of ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ on streaming platforms (51:55).

Mal thinks the NY boys being allowed to play Fan Duel will lead to more poverty and robberies (56:00), and gives a warning to not gamble away money you can’t afford to lose. The guys discuss the rumored announcement of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight (which has since been debunked by Tyson) (1:04:35), imagine what a fight and contract between them would look like, + more!