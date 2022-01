Cordae keeps the new visuals coming as he links up with H.E.R. and Lil Durk for the “Chronicles” video. Directed by Edgar Esteves. In the clip, Cordae is working at a diner and linking with his co-worker. H.E.R. meets with her man before their breakup, while Durk and his lady argue outside in the parking lot.

Watch the “Chronicles” video below.