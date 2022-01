2 Chainz will be dropping his new project Dope Don’t Sell Itself soon. Here is his second single from the project titled “Pop Music” featuring Moneybagg Yo and Beatking. Following “Million Dollars Worth of Game” with 42 Dugg. Directed by Keemotion. In the visual, they turn the streets of Atlanta to Freaknik with women dancing every where.

Watch the “Pop Music” video below.