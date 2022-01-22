Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 503) “We Need More Man Meetings”

Joe kicks off the pod by telling us why he archived his Instagram posts (13:05). The guys then discuss new music releases for the week (20:18) and the upcoming Super Bowl performances (44:30). Complex announces a new list of the best rappers from each year ranging from 1980 to 2018 (1:06:20). This sparks a conversation about artists and their issues with music labels (1:18:12) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks Joe | Amber Mark – “Softly” Ice | Lil Wayne – “Live From The 504” Parks | Che` Noir – “Communion” Ish | Yung Bleu & Ne-Yo – “Through The Fire”