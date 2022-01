Tinashe continues to push last year’s 333 album as she gives fans a two-for-one in her new visual. In the stunning clip for “X” and “I Can See The Future” finds Tinashe looking at her future through a crystal ball. There, she rocks her sexy attire, rides a high-tech motorcycle and vibes with her sultry choreography.

You can watch “X / I Can See The Future” video below.