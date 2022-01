N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary group, Tha Alkaholiks.

Tash & DJ E-Swift of Tha Alkaholiks join us as they share their journey in hip-hop. Tha Liks share stories of being signed to the iconic Loud Records, convos w/ The Notorious B.I.G., lyricism and much more! Tha Alkaholiks are comprised of Tash, E-Swift and J-Ro. Shout out to J-Ro who didn’t make it this go around.

Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!