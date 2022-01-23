Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 34) “Dream Guy”

Mal starts this episode off with vulnerability, and this leads into a discussion of television and objectifying women, which somehow leads Mal and Rory to contemplate how the first pregnant woman and murderer handled their discoveries (11:00). Rory insists that we are all participating in a simulation video game and that Elon Musk is winning. Mal (still) doesn’t feel right about having a female Uber driver, and Rory gets into his memories of (failed) parallel parking his way out of some womens lives before (35:33) .

The guys discuss how social media is affecting their lives, and how the bags that people get from TikTok have them thinking of shaking a** for the app (51:00). Karl shows us just how sick he really is with a dance demonstration (56:45), and as always we accidentally kill off another beloved star. They also give their opinions on best 90’s sitcoms, thorny engagement rings, white guilt becoming illegal, + more!