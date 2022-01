With her first release since her 2020 project Christmas Blues, Sabrina Claudio returns with her new single/video “Put On Repeat”. Directed by WATTS. She says this about the record:

“’Put On Repeat,’ both the song and visuals, are a perfect representation of the overall mood of the new music I’m excited to share this year,. An obvious touch of sultriness that is risk taking and daring. The visual to ‘Put On Repeat’ personifies evolution.”

Watch the “Put On Repeat” video below.