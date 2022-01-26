Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 505) “Talking to the Black Screen”

Joe breaks down the importance of having lawyers and why Cardi B’s lawsuit against Tasha K is impactful in media (25:00). Then, the “Worst Take” sports segment returns as the guys recap a wild weekend in the NFL (36:55), and Odell Beckham Jr. paid in Bitcoin while the market is crashing (1:03:10). Next, Ari Lennox wants out of her record deal (1:34:20), Lil Boosie on shrooms (2:20:30), the guys discuss their favorite shows (2:27:30), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Episode 505 Sleeper Picks: Joe | Alina Baraz – “Take It Home” Ice | Trece 7ev – “Stay With A Stick” Parks | Benny The Butcher – “The Ghost” (Buckwild Remix) Ish | Dijon – “The Dress”