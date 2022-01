The crew is back from a long weekend, ready to fill your speakers with real shit and bullshit. Absolutely nothing happened in the culture, so we start making fun of Karl for just existing, and inform the listeners of our billboard currently up in Times Square (top 3 fans with the most creative photos in front of it get a merch pack!!). They address the exploitation of the Girl Scouts, Mal’s sweatsuit size, the teams end of year reviews, Mal comforting Jojo from Jodeci, + more!