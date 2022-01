Papoose calls on 2 Chainz, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes & Lil Wayne for his new video “Thought I Was Gonna Stop (Remix)”. Directed by WillC & Tana. Pap sits in his throne and rides the Timbaland production. 2 Chainz, Remy, Busta, and Wayne follow up with animated effects, lights, and breakdancers. Off of Papoose’s latest project December.

Watch the “Thought I Was Gonna Stop (Remix)” video below.