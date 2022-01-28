Album Stream: AZ – Doe Or Die 2 (Deluxe)

Almost 26 years to the day of the debut of the original, AZ released the sequel to Doe Or Die in 2021. He now returns with the deluxe project. He had this to say about the project:

“Salute to everyone anticipating the Doe Or Die II Deluxe, I feel the love and I won’t let you down. It’s packed with lyrical braggadocious punchlines and designed to take you on a journey” AZ says about the project. “This is true poetry from a true dart thrower.”

Doe Or Die II Deluxe includes four new tracks, including “Motorola Era” featuring 2 Chainz and produced by Statik Selektah. AZ also released a visual for the track “This Is Mine”, which can be seen below.

You can stream Doe Or Die II Deluxe in its entirety below.