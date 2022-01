Benny The Butcher‘s Tana Talk 4 is on the way. He kicks the campaign off with his latest single, “Johnny P’s Caddy”, featuring J. Cole and produced by Alchemist. He had this to say about the track

“Any rapper will tell you when you’re working with someone like Cole, it’s like a match of wits; you gotta go crazy, because you know he is. Iron sharpens iron. You want it to be an environment where someone has the presence to push you. It’s dope!”

Watch the “Johnny P’s Caddy” below.