Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 506) “The Barrier”

Joe and the guys face the dreaded conversation of knowing when a woman is out of your league. Then, sharing personal experiences and observations from others, they reveal some hard truths (16:25). Next, the guys discuss Euphoria being criticized for its display of drug use (39:50), Aziz Ansari’s latest special, the Baseball Hall of Fame’s voting process being flawed, and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Grimm Lynn – “Back 2 Luv” Ice | Guapdad 4000 – “I Need Bands” Parks | Nicholas Craven & Evidence – “Breaking Atoms” Ish | Marie Dahlstrom – “Mine”