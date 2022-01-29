Music Video: Ella Mai – DFMU

Ella Mai returns with her first single from her long awaited sophomore album DFMU. She told Zane Lowe about the record

“This song in this process was very, very hard for me because it was like my life in real time. So it was almost a therapy session. But I think that’s the best way. All the people that I grew up listening to are always very, very honest. And I’ve always just appreciated honesty. I think it’s the best way I think that people can relate to you also so…I was having a very honest conversation with Prince Charlez who I wrote the song with about I was going through at that point. And it just was basically a conversation, and it just came together that way. And I think those are the best songs because storytelling is just conversation really. It was one of the ones during the recording process that I just knew it had to make… I think it was maybe the 10th song in the recording process. I recorded a whole bunch of songs. And I remember saying to my day manager, I was like, “Yeah, this is making the list.” And she was like, “We just started. Calm down. There’s no list yet. We’ve got a long way to go.” And I’m like, “Yeah. Yeah, I know. But I just feel this one. I just feel this one on a different level.” And I’m grateful that it still made the list.”

You can stream “DFMU” below.

***Updated with the official video.***