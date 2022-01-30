Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 36) “The Red King”

High Energy Fridays, y’all! The team starts off recapping the life and legacy of Keri Hilson, and proceed to address the HR complaints the team has (6:53). Mal tells them about a new porn category he found (13:50), and the guys discuss his experience with a woman with two Vaginas (16:14). They speak on knowing too much about their team member Benner (24:03) and decide to go to CrimeCon in Vegas for Rory’s birthday (27:42). We find out that Baisley is a racist when she attacks Eddin after finding out he’s a Mexican (31:25), which leads to a discussion on Nancy Reagan’s legacy as a throat goat (38:10). They also address D.A.R.E.’s beef with Euphoria (42:04), the upcoming Super Bowl line up (53:35), Lil Zane’s career (1:06:15), where Rory got his name (1:11:30), + more!