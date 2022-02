Wiz Khalifa links up with Fedd Tha God for his new visual “Dr. Dankenstien”. Directed by Wiz Khalifa. In the hazy video, Wiz spits his chronic flows at a gas station in the desert and his crib. Off of Wiz Khalifa, Sledgren, and Cardo’s joint album, Wiz Got Wings.

Watch the “Dr. Dankenstien” video below.