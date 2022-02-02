Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 507) “It’s Harlem Week”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stopped the internet this week with their pregnancy reveal, in which Joe and the crew express their joy for the couple (18:25). Next, the crew debate if Nick Cannon is selfish after another he announces another pregnancy (51:10), new music from Benny the Butcher and J. Cole (1:06:30), Ella Mai (1:43:40), and a new Cam’ron freestyle (1:30:40). Also, NBA YoungBoy vs. Atlantic Records (2:35:25), Joe addresses the Joe Rogan and Spotify headlines (2:47:05), Brian Flores suing the NFL (2:59:50), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Col3trane – “Bag” (Ft. Lucky Daye) Ice | Tai’Aysha – “One Night Ting” (Ft. Saweetie) Parks | Papoose – “Restored” (Ft. Rick Ross) Ish | Aaryan Shah – “To The Ends”