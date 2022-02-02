New Music: Smoke DZA & Real Bad Man – Run It

Smoke DZA and producer Real Bad Man will team up for a new joint project titled Mood Swings, which is set to drop on February 4th. The seven-song project is entirely produced by Real Bad Man and will feature guest appearances by Flee Lord, OT The Real, Knowledge The Pirate and Remy Banks. Here is the first offering titled “Run It”. DZA says about the record:

“Being legally able to sell weed on the west coast inspired me to create this record during the pandemic. The beat told me everything to do.”

You can stream “Run It” below.