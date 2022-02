It’s been nearly five years since his last visit as 2 Chainz returns to the L.A. Leaker’s Lift Off Show at Power 106. In freestyle session No. 129 Tity kicks a freestyle over The Pharcyde’s classic track “Passin’ Me By”.

2 Chainz’s new album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself drops on February 4th and features guests appearances by Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy, Swae Lee, and Jacquees.

Watch the L.A. Leakers Freestyle below.