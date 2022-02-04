Album Stream: 2 Chainz – Dope Don’t Sell Itself

2 Chainz returns with his seventh studio album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself. Featuring 12 new songs and guest appearances by 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Beatking, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Mannie Fresh, Lil Durk, NBA Youngboy, Swae Lee, Stove God Cooks and more. He had this to say about the project:

“Its been a min I know, but I’m back with something new and exotic. U know I ain’t been around this long w/o being a thinker and a constant student and teacher of the game.”

You can stream Dope Don’t Sell Itself below.