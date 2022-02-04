Album Stream: Yo Gotti – CM 10: Free Game

Yo Gotti ends his Cocaine Muzik mixtape with a tenth and final installment, a double album titled CM10: Free Game. He had this to say about the project

“Still a street nigga by heart, jumping out a Trackhawk, shirt off with my chains on ready for whatever come with this life. Through prayer, blessings and hard work, on this project I show you how to go from just a street nigga to an executive street nigga…..I’m from Nawf Memphis + Ridgecrest Apts. I represent doing what they say we couldn’t. I represent changing your trajectory. I represent growth. I represent generational wealth. I represent ownership. I display principle. I stand on morals. I display winning without complaining. I’m Big Gotti. Big Phantom. Big Paper!”

CM10: Free Game features 22 new songs and guest appearances by 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Shenseea, and Blac Youngsta.

You can stream CM10: Free Game in its entirety below.



