Four years after releasing her last album, Nicki Minaj is gearing up to make her return. She links up with Lil Baby her new single “Do We Have A Problem?”. Nicki told Zane Lowe:

“I never like to over saturate or overdo myself in the culture and the industry, period. I just believe in, let people miss you. You know what I’m saying?”

Here is the official video, directed by Benny Boom. Featuring cameos by actors Corey Hardrict and Tommy Joseph Sikora.