Album Stream: Dr. Dre Officially Releases Music Off GTA: The Contract

Following a few premature leaks, Dr. Dre officially releases his new music from the Grand Theft Auto The Contract project. Featuring 6 new songs and guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Nipsey Hussle, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson.Paak, Rick Ross, Thurz and Cocoa Sarai. Also featuring production by The Alchemist, Eminem, Bink!, Dem Jointz and more.

The collection of music arrives ahead of Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime performance with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar on February 13th.

You can stream Grand Theft Auto The Contract below.