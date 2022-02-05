Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 508) “When It Rains, It Pours”

Joe and the crew dive right into all of the new music released this past week. Including releases from Nicki Minaj, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, and more (10:20). Next, the collective highlight corporations pandering to Black History Month (58:00), the Kim Kardashian vs. Kanye West saga continues (1:07:40), and the latest Brian Flores update (1:18:25). And finally, the guys address the effect drill music has had on New York City (1:51:00) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Huey Briss & NikoBeats – “Losing My Faith” Ice | Yo Gotti – “Family Tree” Parks | Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim – “Wall St With Briefcase” Ish | Ashian – “Belong”