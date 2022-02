Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat with “Flamin’ Hottie”, a track released in partnership with Cheetos’ new Flamin’ Hot flavor. Produced by OG Parker. The record samples Salt-N-Pepa’s legendary 1988 hit “Push It”. The official commercial will be televised during Super Bowl LVI on February 13th.

You can stream “Flamin’ Hottie” below.