Album Stream: Bodega Bamz & V Don – The Lost Pack

Bodega Bamz and V Don dig in the vault and release their joint project, The Lost Pack. Featuring 13 records and guest appearances by Willie The Kid, Smoke DZA, and Emilio Rojas. Bamz says about the project:

“V and I been talking about doing something together again for a minute. When we did ‘Sidewalk Exec’ we recorded so much music we couldn’t use it all for one project. We thought it would be dope to use the records we cut then as the foundation for another project together. ‘Lost Package,’ brings me and V’s music full circle, seamlessly connecting our past and present styles.”

You can stream The Lost Pack in its entirety below.



