Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 509) “Walking The Line”

In this episode, Joe and the guys uncover the controversy between Joe Rogan and Spotify (17:30). Next, the crew reacts to Pusha T's latest single, "Diet Coke" (38:45), Roddy Ricch deactivating his social media accounts after internet trolling (52:25), a woman being attacked in the Metaverse (1:19:25), and a recap of the current TV shows the gang is watching (1:32:00). Lastly, the crew introduce their new "Part of the Show" segment that'll be featured on Patreon (1:51:25)

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Adria Kain – “Classic” (Ft. Leila Dey) Ice | T.I. – “I’ll Show You” (Ft. Pusha T) Parks | Lupe Fiasco – “Hustlaz” Ish | Guordan Banks – “Keep You In Mind”