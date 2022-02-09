Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 39) “On Sight”

After a weekend of fun and depression, the guys sit down and try to figure out why that other podcast has the nerve to say the N-word. They then cover their weekends, and get into new music that was released. They speak on why they dont beef with media personalities, and why they have retired from fighting. Rory brings a disturbing ‘Sean Kingston’ lyric to their attention, they plan to visit the racist playground of Staten Island, NY, and try to determine what Lamar Odom ate on Celebrity Big Brother. Rory also lets the team in on his rapper dreams, and drops some old potential diss bars (all in fun and games, don’t post those clips for clickbait). They also touch on Power, Jay Elect being upset with their last episode thumbnail, + more!