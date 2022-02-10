New Music: LION BABE ft. Busta Rhymes – Harder

LION BABE recently surprised fans by announcing the birth of their first child. Jillian Hervey had this to say:

“Being pregnant allowed me to reflect on appreciating the life I have lived, and it gave me a whole new perspective on how I want to move through the world. I knew I needed to make sure I did my best to create a calm, loving environment for my baby to grow.”

They also released their first single of 2022, “Harder” featuring Busta Rhymes. “Harder” was initially featured on NBA 2K21, but they now made it available on all streaming platforms. About the record:

“‘Harder’ is about pushing forward into your self-love, power and strength as the world continues to be more challenging. It is an upbeat track for the world to release its energy to. Entering the realm of House + Dance music, we also wanted to mix in elements of 90’s New York jazz and soul sonics. Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes seals the deal, lending his explosive energy, iconic flow, and voice to the record making it truly Harder.”

You can stream “Harder” below.