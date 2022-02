Before the release of their joint album Continuance on February 18, Curren$y and Alchemist deliver their new single “The Tonight Show”. Here is the official video. Watch as Spitta vibes in the city to the smooth instrumental.

Continuance will feature 13 new tracks and guest appearances by Styles P, Havoc, Boldy James, Wiz Khalifa, Larry June, and Babyface Ray.

Watch the “The Tonight Show” video below.